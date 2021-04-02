Hema Malini touches on Kirron Khan’s cancer diagnosis

Bollywood star Hema Malini recently took to her social media accounts and issued a statement in support of Kirron Kher given her recent cancer diagnosis.

The star took to Twitter to issue her thoughts on Kirron’s recent blood cancer diagnosis and wrote, “Kirron Kher is a dear friend & colleague in both the film ind as well as in politics.”

“V upset to hear she is unwell & in hospital. I pray for her fast recovery & hope to see her with all of us soon. Anupam ji prayers for u to be strong & by her side so that she recovers quickly (prayer emoji)”



