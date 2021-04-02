Demi Lovato recreates 2018 overdose in ‘Dancing with the Devil’ MV

Demi Lovato’s new Dancing with the Devil music video (MV) showcases her fight against death during 2018 overdose.

The video “contains content depicting addiction, drug use, trauma” and abuse and starts off by showcasing the parallels between her alcoholic party stage and her final destination at the hospital.

It was even accompanied by a number of haunting lyrics, one of which detailed her overdose, "I was dancing with the devil / Out of control / Almost made it to heaven / It was closer than you know / Playing with the enemy / Gambling with my soul / It's so hard to say no / When you're dancing with the devil."



