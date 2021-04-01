— AFP/File

The Indian cricket board has indicated that it will resolve issues pertaining to the players' visas ahead of the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in India this October.

According to a statement by the International Cricket Council (ICC) Board, following a series of virtual conferences, the Board "received an update on the ongoing preparations" around the tournament.

"This included an update from the BCCI on positive discussions with the Indian government around tax arrangements and visa guarantees.

"It is anticipated that both issues will be resolved over the next month."

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ehsan Mani has asked the ICC to guarantee visas for its players and support staff ahead of the tournament.

The ICC cricket committee, led by former India captain Anil Kumble, also decided to continue with the umpire's call in the Decision Review System (DRS), despite the protocol facing heavy criticism from former and current players in recent months.

The ICC, however, said it had tweaked the DRS protocols for leg-before reviews to ensure "the same umpire's call margin around the stumps for both height and width.

"The cricket committee had an excellent discussion around umpire's call and analysed its use extensively," Kumble said.

"The principle underpinning DRS was to correct clear errors in the game whilst ensuring the role of the umpire as the decision maker on the field of play was preserved, bearing in mind the element of prediction involved with the technology.

"Umpire's call allows that to happen, which is why it is important it remains."