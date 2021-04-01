Demi Lovato dating Noah Cyrus? Insider spills the truth

'They’re very close and have been hanging out,' said a source close to Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus

Demi Lovato might just be moving on from Max Ehrich by dating Noah Cyrus.



As reported by Page Six, the two vocal powerhouses were seen spending a little too much time after recording a song together.



The Disney alum and Cyrus wrapped up a recording session of a song recently making fans wonder if there is more to them than just a collaboration.

“They’re very close and have been hanging out,” said an insider, who even suggested the pair might have begun a fling.

On the other hand, a source close to Lovato called the rumour “weird” and insisted “they’re not dating.”

“They have dinner sometimes, but they’re not romantic,” the source said, “They got together for this song that sorta came together a bit last minute, and they hang out.”

Lovato, who came out as pansexual, recorded the song Easy with Cyrus for her new album Dancing With the Devil… The Art of Starting Over.

“It’s a folksy song about leaving something behind… It’s such a personal album for her that lays out her journey,” Matthew Koma, who penned the song, said.