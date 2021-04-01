Chrissy Teigen talks about expanding her family after miscarriage last year

Chrissy Teigen said she and John Lengend might just welcome another kid

Chrissy Teigen is planning to add to her brood with husband John Legend after they lost their baby boy Jack.



The mom of two said she might just welcome another kid, either by IVF or adoption, in an interview with PEOPLE.



“I can’t imagine a life without [my children] – I just cannot…And I can’t imagine a life without more, honestly, so we’ll see!” Teigen said about her pregnancy loss.

The Cravings author revealed the family was reeling in pain as that was the only embryo they had left.

Talking about how they bid adieu to the little one, the model said, “We have this new home that we’re building and this tree being planted inside the home, which is very relatable, yes, everyone has an indoor tree.

“The whole reason that I wanted it was so Jack’s ashes could be in that soil and he could be with us all the time and grow through the beautiful leaves on this tree and always be a part of us. He wasn’t just a moment in time. He was real and he was real to us and we loved him," Teigen added.

Teigen and Legend are parents to daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2.