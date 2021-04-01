close
Thu Apr 01, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
April 1, 2021

Anupam Kher’s announces wife Kirron’s battle against cancer

Bollywood

Web Desk
Thu, Apr 01, 2021
Anupam Kher’s announces wife Kirron’s battle against cancer

Bollywood legend Anupam Kher recently took to social media and announced his wife’s blood cancer diagnosis in a shocking turn of events.

The actor shared the news via a short tweet that read, “Just so that rumours don't get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.”

He assured fans by adding, “She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors.”

“She's always been a fighter and takes things head on. She's all heart and that's why she has so many people that love her. so keep sending your love to her in your prayers and in your heart. She is well on her way to recovery and we thank everyone for their support and love. Anupam and Sikandar.”

Check it out below:


Latest News

More From Bollywood