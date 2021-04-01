Anupam Kher’s announces wife Kirron’s battle against cancer

Bollywood legend Anupam Kher recently took to social media and announced his wife’s blood cancer diagnosis in a shocking turn of events.

The actor shared the news via a short tweet that read, “Just so that rumours don't get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.”

He assured fans by adding, “She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors.”

“She's always been a fighter and takes things head on. She's all heart and that's why she has so many people that love her. so keep sending your love to her in your prayers and in your heart. She is well on her way to recovery and we thank everyone for their support and love. Anupam and Sikandar.”

