Photos: Demi Lovato’s 2018 overdose in BTS shots from ‘Dancing With The Devil’

Demi Lovato has taken a deeper dive into her 2018 overdose and has let fans in on the BTS process to her recreation process on Dancing With The Devil.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the photos showcase Lovato’s step-by-step altercation with death with every detail ironed out to a T.

Ahead of greenlighting the production phrase Lovato sat down for an interview with the publication and admitted, "Sometimes being descriptive can be triggering, but that's the sad, sad truth of how dark it can get," she said. "That's important to give people, too."

Check it out below:



