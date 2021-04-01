Bappi Lahiri’s family announces shocking covid-19 diagnosis

Indian musician Bappi Lahiri has officially been diagnosed with the covid-19 virus and is currently undergoing treatment.

The news was brought forward via a statement by the singer’s family and spokesperson. It read, "Despite utmost precautions, unfortunately, Mr. Bappi Lahiri has tested positive for Covid 19. He is under very good & expert care at the Breach Candy Hospital."

In light of this, "Bappi dada’s family requests All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure.”

The statement concluded by saying, "He seeks blessings & wishes of his fans, friends & everyone from India & abroad. On behalf of Bappi Da, we are passing his message to all his well-wishers and fans to stay healthy, stay blessed.”