Jordyn Woods drops her fitness secret

Actress and model Jordyn Woods has grown health-conscious after her father bid adieu to this world following his battle against cancer in 2017. She recently revealed her fitness routine in a social media share.

Taking to Instagram, she revealed about her fitness journey. Posting a video of herself busy in a workout at a gym, she noted: "I started my fitness journey a while back when my father passed away, and since then, I’ve resorted to fitness as my therapy."



"Being blessed enough to wake up every morning is the only motivation I need to get up and active. I workout for progress mentally and physically, not perfection! This summer is ours and every other summer after that."



The model also dropped an announcement for her upcoming smartphone app "First Place". She said, "I can’t wait to share more of this fitness journey with you soon through my app that’s coming very soon!! @frst.place !! It’s been a LONG time in the making."

Her sincere note attracted a lot of reaction from her fans who showered love on her. A fan said, "She is really doing her thing with the hardcore workouts!!! You go, girl!!! We all see you." While another said: "So proud of you Jordyn, you inspire me truly."

Her fans said she is a source of inspiration for them, as one follower said: "You really inspire me to push myself to work out more," while another penned, "Inspirational. Real bodies are built... Get it girl."

Her First Place announcement also got the attention of her fans. A fan has to say, "Can’t wait to get snatched with @frst.place," with another commenter noting, "We’ve been trying to reach you about your car’s Extended Warranty."

Jordyn Woods shared another snippet of her workout with a caption: "Sorry been slacking on posting WELLNESS WEDNESDAY but still getting it in."

Recently, Jordyn Woods announced her collaboration with Fashion Nova. The Shade Room notes: "@FashionNovaCares partner with #jordynwoods to nominate and present $25,000 to @lovebeyondlimits13. Raised in Compton and South Central LA, Love Beyond Limits founder Maleka Chris channels her gift to connect with a variety of different people into a mentoring program to teach life skills to youth and their parents."



It is not just fitness that her fans look up to her for. Her chic looks also mesmerize her fans. Recently, she shared a new photo of herself on social media that got a lot of appreciation from her fans.



A commenter said: "Okay but damm that dress is amazing." Another said, "'So happy to see you happy and free."

