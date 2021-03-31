WhatsApp users flooded with spam verification messages: report

Whatsapp users

WhatsApp users have reported receiving spam verification messages which are actually an attempt to steal their accounts.

The users are asked to send a certain code for verification. The message reads: "Prove that you're a human sending the code you've just received from WhatsApp, or your account will be disabled tomorrow".

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has denied any such development from the messaging app.

It has advised users to enable two-step verification to ensure safety.

"Whatsapp is not sending any message about the renewal of your account. Block and report unofficial accounts on WhatsApp that ask for your 6-digit code. Note: WhatsApp and WhatsApp Support will NEVER ask for your 6-digit code!," read the tweet shared by WABetaInfo.

"Please. Please. Please. Be careful and enable the Two-Step Verification in WhatsApp Settings > Account!" read another tweet.