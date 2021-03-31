Shah Rukh Khan beats Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar to become India’s highest paid star

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan has been one of the biggest actors in the industry since the past decades.

And now, the King of Bollywood has also clenched to the title of the highest paid star in B-Town with his upcoming film Pathan.

The action-flick is all set to bring back the actor on the silver screens after a long hiatus.

According to reports, the Raees star charged a whopping Rs100 crore for the film, making him the highest paid actor in India.

Film critic Umair Sandhu tweeted: “Officially King Khan #ShahRukhKhan is the "Highest Paid Actor" in India now. He charged whopping 100 cr for #Pathan."

With this remuneration, SRK has now routed Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan to take hold of the title as the Padman actor is known to charge Rs80-90 crores per project while the Sultan hero earns around Rs50 crore.

Pathan will be set to release in theatres in 2022.