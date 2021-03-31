Kiara Advani says no to ‘Kabir Singh’ team’s next following earlier backlash

Bollywood star Kiara Advani became a hit after her film Kabir Singh.

However, the Lust Stories actor has turned down an offer from the same team after her character of Preeti in the controversial film stirred chaos and got her backlash.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the actor decided to say no to the project titled Apurva as she did not want to take a big risk by steering controversy with her role one again.

Her team clarified that she should not take such risks at this point in her career owing to the film’s limited time frame.

The report also states that "she's already signed Karram Kurram under Ashutosh Gowariker's production. They didn't want to over burden themselves with another one.”