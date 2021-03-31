close
Wed Mar 31, 2021
Bollywood

Web Desk
March 31, 2021

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh to reunite on screens for Karan Johar’s next

Bollywood

Web Desk
Wed, Mar 31, 2021
The Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer is set to go on floors in June or July this year

Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are all set to reunite on screens with Karan Johar’s next project.

After leaving the audience awe-struck with their performances in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy together, the two are returning for a project by Johar later this year.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the film is set to go on floors in June or July this year as the actors start acting workshops to get into their characters.

On the other hand, a source also informed to the portal that Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan may also be joining the film as an assistant director.

While the star kid has yet to make his debut on screens, the insider claims he wants to focus on his studies and wants to keep acting as a future endeavor. 

