Wed Mar 31, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 31, 2021

'Dirilis: Ertugrul': Cem Ucan aka Aliyar Bey gets injured while shooting for his upcoming project

Wed, Mar 31, 2021
Turkish actor Cem Uçan aka Aliyar Bey sustained injuries while shooting for his upcoming project recently, according to media reports.

Cem Uçan, who essays the role of Aliyar Bey in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, reportedly injured while shooting for his upcoming project last week

The photos of Aliyar with his fractured hand from hospital are circulating on social media.

Fans dropped sweet comments and prayed for the speedy recovery of the actor.

Cem won the hearts of millions of fans for his role as Aliyar Bey in seasons 3 and 4 of Dirilis: Ertugrul

