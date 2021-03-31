ISLAMABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday called for a complete lockdown to stem the rising cases being reported in the country amid a third wave of coronavirus.

“Do a lockdown or don’t do it, smart lockdown is nothing,” said CM Murad while speaking to the media in Islamabad.

The CM told reporters that his government wants a ban on inter-city transport for at least two weeks.

He added that the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic was “dangerous”.

“I have antibodies yet I am still afraid of corona[virus],” said CM Murad to highlight how dangerous the COVID-19 disease is.



He also slammed the ongoing countrywide vaccination policy, saying the government failed to procure the vaccine.

The chief minister added that the whole country benefited from Sindh's policy on coronavirus.

It is pertinent to mention that Prime Minister Imran Khan has multiple times stated that Pakistan can not afford to shut country and has always advocated for balancing between life and livelihood.

Over 4,000 cases for 5th day

Sindh CM's call for a complete lockdown came as Pakistan reported 4,757 cases and 78 deaths due to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

As per the government data, 43,965 tests were conducted across Pakistan out of which 4,757 were positive making the positivity ratio 10.8%.

Meanwhile, the national tally of positive cases has climbed to 667,957, with Sindh leading in the most number of cases with 265,433. Punjab has reported 220,392 cases, 87,055 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 57,833 in Islamabad, 19,557 in Balochistan, 12,663 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 5,024 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The death toll of the country has risen to 14,434 with 78 new deaths. Out of those 6,365 died in Punjab, 4,497 in Sindh 2,342 in KP, 568 in Islamabad, 352 in AJK, 207 in Balochistan, 103 in GB.



The country is in the grip of 3rd wave of COVID-19 due to UK strain, which is more deadly and spreads faster.