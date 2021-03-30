Kangana Ranaut slams Karan Johar for ‘bullying’ and ‘gossiping’ on his show

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is known to be one of the industry’s most outspoken stars.

The Queen actor is calling out her detractors once again, including one of her biggest rivals, Karan Johar.

Turning to her Twitter, the actor sang praises for Indian host Simi Garewal by retweeting a tweet that read: "@Simi_Garewal is phenomenal. I don’t think any interviewer can match her level of grace. These shows nowadays have no soul honestly. Hers was authentic and enjoyable."

Adding her comment, the Manikarnika star wrote: Yes @Simi_Garewaltapped tapped in to real essence of a celebrity, A complete sketch of the subject. Rendezvous with Jayaa maa has helped me a lot in my research, same can’t be said about certain Papa Jo whose interviews are all about [expletive], bullying, gossip.”