Health workers on motor-bike fumigate, as a preventive measure against coronavirus, along a street in Hyderabad, Pakistan March 15, 2020. — Reuters/File

Around 100 people died from coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the death tally to 14,256 countrywide.

The country reported 100 deaths last time on December 23, 2020.

The country reported 4,084 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours with a positivity ratio of 8.82%.



As the third wave of coronavirus has gripped most parts of the country, around 100 people have died from coronavirus, taking the death tally to 14,256 countrywide.



The country last reported 100 deaths on December 23.

The NCOC data showed that about 100 people lost their lives to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide death toll to 14,300. It also said that 92 patients died in the hospital, out of whom eight were on ventilators.

The country reported 4,084 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours with a positivity ratio of 8.82%.

Health experts have raised concerns over the mushrooming cases as Pakistan has reported 663,200 COVID-19 cases so far.

The number of active cases stands at 600,278 with the nationwide recoveries rising to 600,278.

Amid the alarming surge in coronavirus cases across the country, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar had earlier called upon Pakistan's political, social leaders, and the media to join hands to fight the coronavirus.

He had pointed out the major reason behind the rising trend of coronavirus across the county is the new UK variant that has not only affected Pakistan but the entire region.

Warning that callousness towards compliance with coronavirus SOPs can lead us to endangering lives, the NCOC chief had urged people to take care of themselves and their families and friends by adopting preventive measures.