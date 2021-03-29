close
Tue Mar 30, 2021
March 29, 2021

'Who Killed Sara?': Netflix announces release date of second season

Mon, Mar 29, 2021

Netflix has announced that "Who Killed Sara?" will renew for the second season in May.

Days after the show premiered on Netflix, the streaming giant said the second will launch on May 19 this year.

Meanwhile, Matías Novoa, Daniel Giménez Cacho and Antonio de la Vega have joined the cast for the second season of the show.

"Who Killed Sara?" revolves around  Alex Guzmán (Manolo Cardona), who, after 18 years of imprisonment, finally sets out to get revenge on the family he feels is responsible for the death of his sister, the titular Sara (Ximena Lamadrid).

