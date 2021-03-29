'Wazir-e-Azam asteefa do': Changing batting order will not win the match, says Ahsan Iqbal

PML-N leader and former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal. — File photo

PML-N leader and former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal on Monday asked PM Imran Khan to resign, saying he had no experience to run the country.

The PML-N stalwart was referring to the premier's decision to appoint Hammad Azhar as the new finance minister of the country, after Shibli Faraz confirmed Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh had been asked to step down by the premier.

Taking to Twitter, Iqbal said changing players and the team's batting order does not guarantee a victory in the match. His statement was an obvious reference to the prime minister's move to frequently shuffle members of the cabinet.

PM Imran Khan has decided to bring in a new team, says Shibli Faraz

Geo News had earlier reported citing sources that the PTI-led federal government has decided to replace Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh with Industries Minister Hammad Azhar. PM Imran Khan reportedly conveyed to Shaikh to step down from his role, the sources had added.

The move came on the back of some resentment among government ministers on matters of taxation and bill granting autonomy to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), according to a Geo News report.

In his remarks today, Faraz said the premier has formed a new finance team under Azhar's leadership.

"Abdul Hafeez Shaikh is no longer the finance minister," the federal minister said, adding that he did not know what Shaikh's future holds now.

Faraz said decisions were made keeping in view the realities of the country and that the PTI regime wished to give relief to the poor.

"When a new individual comes along, they come up with new ideas," he said, confirming that Azhar has been given the portfolio of finance ministry.

"Abdul Hafeez Shaikh's future is unknown," he added.