Ajay Devgn addresses viral video, says it features his 'doppelganger'

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn on Monday issued a statement to address a viral video which social media users thought shows the actor getting involved in a brawl.

Taking to Twitter , the Ajay clarified that the video apparently features his "doppelganger".

"I've been getting concerned calls. Just clarifying, I've not traveled anywhere. All reports regarding me being in any brawl are baseless," he wrote on Twitter.











