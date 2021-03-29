close
Mon Mar 29, 2021
March 29, 2021

Ajay Devgn addresses viral video, says it features his 'doppelganger'

Mon, Mar 29, 2021

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn on Monday  issued a statement to address a viral video which social media  users thought shows the actor getting involved in a brawl.

Taking to Twitter , the Ajay clarified that the video apparently  features his "doppelganger".

"I've been getting concerned calls. Just clarifying, I've not traveled  anywhere. All reports regarding me being in any brawl are baseless,"  he wrote on Twitter.




