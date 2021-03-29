close
Mon Mar 29, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
March 29, 2021

Newborn contracts coronavirus from mother as Islamabad hospital almost out of bed space

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Mar 29, 2021

ISLAMABAD: A newborn baby contracted COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, from its mother and has been admitted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), which has almost run out of bed space, Geo News reported Monday.

The seven-day-old baby has been put on oxygen bed, according to the focal person for coronavirus at the PIMS Hospital, Dr Ayesha.

The doctor explained that the baby contracted the coronavirus from its mother after birth. The newborn's mother is in a stable condition and, therefore, not admitted to the hospital, Dr Ayesha added.

According to the medic, the PIMS Hospital has almost reached full capacity to admit coronavirus patients. The facility currently has 123 COVID-19 patients on oxygen beds and 50 have been undergoing emergency treatment.

The coronavirus positivity rate in Islamabad has shot up alarmingly, with 43 children — from newborn to 10 years of age — reported to have tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday.

Latest News

More From Pakistan