Nawazuddin Siddiqui touches on his fascination with Punjabi films

Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently shed light on his love for Punjabi cinema and music.

The actor opened up during his interview with the Times of India and claimed, "Like my film roles, I look to do something serious and meaningful. Punjabi music industry and its talented people have proved that it has a huge potential."

For those unversed, Siddiqui recently starred in his very first music video enterprise with actress-singer Sunanda Sharma and is looking to dipping his feet into the area even more so in the future.

