Imam-ul-Haq and Sarfaraz's mysterious 'celebration' leave fans wondering

Imam-ul-Haq and Sarfaraz pose for a picture together. Photo: Imam-ul-Haq Instagram account

Pakistan cricket fans are wondering why Imam-ul-Haq and Sarfaraz Ahmed were recently celebrating over "good news".



In his latest Instagram post, the left-handed batsman posted a picture of him and Sarfaraz smiling into the camera. Without elaborating much and inviting guesses from fans, Imam said the two were celebrating good news.



He also took the opportunity to praise the former Pakistan captain for looking "super young and super fit".



"This is our picture to celebrate a good news (any guesses?) but while I was posting I have to say: Kaptan looking super fit and super young," said the left-handed batsman.

Sarfaraz and Imam have both been included in Pakistan's white-ball teams for the upcoming series against South Africa where the green shirts are expected to play ODI and T20I series.

On the South Africa tour, Pakistan will play three ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League matches from 2-7 April and four T20Is from 10-16 April in Centurion and Johannesburg.

Pakistan will then depart for Harare for three T20Is and two Tests, before returning home on May 12.

Schedule for ODI series:

1st ODI – April 02 - Friday – SuperSport Park, Centurion

2nd ODI – April 04 - Sunday – The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

3rd ODI – April 07 - Wednesday – SuperSport Park, Centurion

Schedule for T20I series:

1st T20I – April 10 – Saturday – The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

2nd T20I – April 12 – Monday – The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

3rd T20I – April 14 – Wednesday – SuperSport Pak, Centurion

4th T20I – April 16 – Friday – SuperSport Park, Centurion