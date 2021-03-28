PM Imran Khan wishes Hindu community on Holi

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Prime Minister Imran Khan has wished the Hindu community a very happy Holi on Sunday.
In a tweet, he said, “Wishing all our Hindu community a very happy Holi, the festival of colours.”
The festival is being celebrated by the Hindu community on March 28-29.
The festival is celebrated in several parts of the country, especially in educational institutions.