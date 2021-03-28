close
Sun Mar 28, 2021
March 28, 2021

PM Imran Khan wishes Hindu community on Holi

Sun, Mar 28, 2021
people are celbrating Holi. Photo: AFP/File

Prime Minister Imran Khan has wished the Hindu community a very happy Holi on Sunday.

In a tweet, he said, “Wishing all our Hindu community a very happy Holi, the festival of colours.”

The festival is being celebrated by the Hindu community on March 28-29.

The festival is celebrated in several parts of the country, especially in educational institutions.


