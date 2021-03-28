Abhishek Bachchan wishes Sachin Tendulkar a swift recovery after his COVID-19 diagnosis

After Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar tested positive for COVID-19, many B-Town stars wished the legend a swift recovery.

Amongst them was Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan who turned to his Instagram and wished a speedy recovery for the athlete.

"Get well soon Sachin. Wish you the speediest of recoveries. Praying for you,” he wrote.

Earlier on Saturday, Tendulkar issued an official statement, announcing his diagnosis, and saying: "I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure Covid is kept at bay. However, I've tested positive today following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative."

"I've quarantined myself at home and am following all the necessary protocols as advised by my doctors. I want to thank all the healthcare professionals who are supporting me and many others across the country. Take care all of you,” he added.