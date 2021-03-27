close
Sat Mar 27, 2021
March 27, 2021

Watch: Imran Khan sweeping iconic win in match against SriLanka in 1982

Sat, Mar 27, 2021

Reminiscing the cricketing days of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)  posted a video clip of a match played between Pakistan and Sri Lanka where former cricket team captain Imran Khan can be seen bowling his iconic swing delivery.

He took 14 wickets during the Test match played in 1982. Pakistan had won this particular match by 102 runs and an inning in Lahore.

The board also mentioned other accolades held by Imran Khan during his outstanding cricket career.

The  former cricketer does not only hold the best match figures in Pakistan but in the entire sub-continent.

He is also the first Pakistani bowler to take 150 Test wickets.

