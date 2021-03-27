Asad Umar says UK variant 'more dangerous' than previous one

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said that the UK variant of the coronavirus is much "more dangerous" than the original COVID-19 virus that emerged from Wuhan.



He was giving a briefing after a key NCOC meeting on Saturday to review the worsening COVID-19 situation in Punjab, KP and Islamabad. The federal minister maintained that restrictions were increased two weeks ago due to the deteriorating coronavirus situation.

The NCOC chief said that the forum is trying its level best not to let the situation affect the employment of people.

He lamented the pandemic was spreading rapidly not only in Pakistan but across the world, especially in neighbouring countries like India and Bangladesh.

The federal minister said that the number of critical patients has rapidly increased in the last 12 days.



He added: "If the trend continues, the situation may slip out of hand."

The NCOC meeting came on the heels of rising cases in Punjab and KP. The provincial chief ministers and ICT commissioner were invited to attend the session via video link.



Provincial chief secretaries, health secretaries and home secretaries also joined the session.

The agenda included a discussion on the rising trend of COVID-19, implementation status of high impact interventions and state of critical medical facilities, including oxygenated beds, vents and other facilities.