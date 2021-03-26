Kohat 4-year-old sexually abused before murder: post-mortem report

The 4-year-old child who was found dead in Kohat. — Twitter

KOHAT: The 4-year-old girl who went missing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kohat division two days ago was "brutally murdered" and did not drown, an autopsy report revealed Friday.

The post-mortem report further said the minor was sexually abused before being tortured to death. The suspect involved in the alleged murder remains at large.

In this regard, Inspector-General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sanaullah Abbasi, while claiming to have come close to discovering the whereabouts of the suspect, said that the girl was seen with a burqa-clad woman on CCTV footage.

The police have taken DNA samples of 36 suspects in their investigation into the killing of the minor girl.

According to police, the girl went missing from the city's Khattak colony on Wednesday, March 24, and her body was found a day later from a nullah.

The police registered an FIR in the Mills area jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, MNA and chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Afridi reached Karak district and met the bereaved family.

— Additional input from APP