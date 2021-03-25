close
Fri Mar 26, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 25, 2021

Ertugrul Bey actor to star in a movie

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Mar 25, 2021

 Engin Altan has started shooting for his new project which is  a Turkish language film titled "Babamın Kemanı (My Father's Violin)."

Engin rose to global fame for his stellar performance in "Dirilis: Ertugrul".

A local publication has shared pictures from the sets of the new movie which featured Engin and his female co-stars.

The release date of the movie has not been given by the director.

"Dirilis: Ertugrul" is being aired on Pakistan Television with Urdu dubbing on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

