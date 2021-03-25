Ertugrul Bey actor to star in a movie

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Engin Altan has started shooting for his new project which is a Turkish language film titled "Babamın Kemanı (My Father's Violin)."
Engin rose to global fame for his stellar performance in "Dirilis: Ertugrul".
A local publication has shared pictures from the sets of the new movie which featured Engin and his female co-stars.
The release date of the movie has not been given by the director.
"Dirilis: Ertugrul" is being aired on Pakistan Television with Urdu dubbing on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.