Imran Khan pulling NAB's strings, says Maryam Nawaz

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz speaking to the media on Thursday, March 25, 2021.

LAHORE: PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Thursday hurled allegations at PM Imran Khan and said that he is the one who is "pulling the strings of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)."

As reported by Geo.tv, she also said that whenever Imran Khan found himself in a fix, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) "rushed to help him."

Speaking to the media in Lahore right after the NAB announced to postpone Maryam's March 26 hearing, she said that the accountability watchdog's "vengeful days against her and the PML-N are over," adding that her party will not become NAB's "soft target" anymore.

Maryam questioned what need had arisen for NAB to ask her to appear again after two-and-a-half years and after she had already undergone 48-day detention.



"If NAB had enough proof against me, it would not have resorted to hurling political allegations," said Maryam.

Taking a jibe at PM Imran Khan, Maryam Nawaz said that if her hearing at the accountability bureau had to be postponed due to COVID-19, then why did PM Imran Khan convene a meeting at his place, that too when he is coronavirus positive.

"By calling a meeting at his place, PM Imran Khan has violated the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs.) If action is to be taken against someone, it should be against Imran Khan.

"The lockdown rules should also apply to the Prime Minister's Office [and house]," she said.

The PML-N vice-president added that she is thankful to everyone for supporting her, including the people of Pakistan as well as the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), especially Maulana Fazlur Rehman.