close
Fri Mar 26, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
March 25, 2021

Coronavirus: Pakistan Railways restricts train bookings to 70% of capacity

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Mar 25, 2021
Passengers wearing face masks passing through the walkthrough sanitizer gate at a railway station in Lahore. — Online/File

The Pakistan Railways has imposed restrictions  on train bookings, following the directives of the National Command Operation Centre's (NCOC) to stem the spread of the coronavirus throughout the country.

The railways took the decision following a a surge in the country's coronavirus cases, a notification said.

The Pakistan Railways has directed all divisional superintendents to ensure train bookings do not exceed 70% of the capacity, implement coronavirus SOPs, and not let any passengers onboard without a mask.

Pakistan's coronavirus positivity ratio shot past 10% on Thursday, and the death toll crossed 14,000 as the country battles a third wave of the virus.

The NCOC said Pakistan carried out 38,858 tests in the last 24 hours, out of which 3,946 returned positive, taking the national positivity ratio to 10.15%.

With the new cases, the total number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan reached 640,988, and the active cases stand at 37,985.

Latest News

More From Pakistan