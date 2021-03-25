Coronavirus: Pakistan Railways restricts train bookings to 70% of capacity

Passengers wearing face masks passing through the walkthrough sanitizer gate at a railway station in Lahore. — Online/File

The Pakistan Railways has imposed restrictions on train bookings, following the directives of the National Command Operation Centre's (NCOC) to stem the spread of the coronavirus throughout the country.

The railways took the decision following a a surge in the country's coronavirus cases, a notification said.

The Pakistan Railways has directed all divisional superintendents to ensure train bookings do not exceed 70% of the capacity, implement coronavirus SOPs, and not let any passengers onboard without a mask.

Pakistan's coronavirus positivity ratio shot past 10% on Thursday, and the death toll crossed 14,000 as the country battles a third wave of the virus.

The NCOC said Pakistan carried out 38,858 tests in the last 24 hours, out of which 3,946 returned positive, taking the national positivity ratio to 10.15%.

With the new cases, the total number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan reached 640,988, and the active cases stand at 37,985.