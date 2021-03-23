Gwyneth Paltrow articulates feelings about major Oscar win in 1999

'It was the weirdest most surreal time,' said Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about the spotlight she was under after she bagged an Academy Award for her performance in film Shakespeare in Love in 1999.



While talking to Anna Faris on her podcast Anna Faris Is Unqualified, Paltrow reflected how intense her Oscar win was at the time.

She told Faris, "In LA everybody was so supportive. I remember winning and feeling like the tide sort of turned and there was this feeling of when you have that much attention on you and that much energy, it was really, really overwhelming."

"I remember I was staying with my parents at their house in Santa Monica and I just kind of hid for three weeks afterward," Paltrow added. "It was so intense. Lonely is the right word, it was really strange."

She said, "It was the weirdest most surreal time. You're also kind of embarrassed that you're nominated for an Oscar and you have imposter syndrome and you think, 'I can't even believe this is happening. I'm not even that good. Does everybody hate me?'"

"I was kind of like, 'Well, of course, I'm not going to win but it's kind of cool, too," she added.