Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bring Oscar nominee onboard for Netflix production

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix production has taken a step forward as they hired an Oscar nominee.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex got Ben Browning on board who recently bagged an Oscar nomination for his film Promising Young Woman—nominated for Best Picture at this s Academy Award.

Browning took on the role of the head of content for Archewell Audio and Archewell Production and team up with Spotify and Netflix teams to create some meaningful productions.

Issuing a statement, Browning said: "From the moment they shared their vision for Archewell as a global production company that will spotlight diverse voices and share uplifting stories; I knew I wanted to help with this unique opportunity. It's a thrilling company to be starting."