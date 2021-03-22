Sindh Police pens letter to FIA for help in regaining 'hacked' Twitter account

Sindh Police logo.

KARACHI: The Sindh Police has penned a letter to the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Cybercrime Wing seeking its help in regaining its "hacked" Twitter account.



The project director of Sindh Police's Information & Technology department in their letter to the FIA "requested to please take legal action against the hacker".

"Sindh Police DMC [Digital Media Cell] official Twitter account i.e. @sindhpolicedmc has been hacked and edited with a new name i.e. sindhpolicedmc8 and being operated by an unauthorised anonymous person," the letter reads.

"Sindh Police cannot change anything in this account and also unable to log in, the details of Sindh Police DMC email's conversation with Twitter is enclosed," it adds.

Twitter account @sindhpolicedmc8 has more than 42,400 followers, as of reporting time. It is following 42 other accounts but no unusual activity was witnessed.

Sindh Police, on the other hand, also created a new Twitter account with the handle @DMCSindhPolice, which has 18 followers and follows 41 accounts.

The Sindh Police's new Twitter account shared the original letter that has been sent to the FIA.

