PM Imran Khan shares food for thought during quarantine

File photo of Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday in a piece of advice to the country’s youth said becoming a free and rich person was in fact about developing a strong character based on ‘selfless souls beyond a material price’.

“A truly free, liberated & rich human being is one whose soul is priceless – beyond any material price. Dedicated to the youth of Pakistan,” the prime minister wrote in a tweet.

Imran Khan also shared a quote of great Sufi poet and thinker Maulana Jalaluddin Rumi: “Do not sell your soul in exchange for anything, this is the only thing you have brought into this world and the only thing you can take back.”

The prime minister is presently in quarantine after he was tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.