Taapsee Pannu opens up about the ‘new normal’ on set after lockdown

A-lister Taapsee Pannu spills the beans on her fears around workand having to return into “covert missions.”

Reminiscing upon the first day of her shoot Taapsee admitted she had no idea where she was even supposed to stand and was quoted telling Mid-Day, “Unsure of how paranoid the other one is, it was a case tiptoeing around cautiously. The worst was, we were so awkward and didn’t know how to greet each other.”

“There would be times when I’d be on set, with everyone around me in masks, and it’d dawn on me that I was missing an important gear. Before shoots, my family would text me, ‘Be strong.' Going to work felt like a covert mission.”

Despite the new normal however, “Fresh air, green surroundings were such a welcome change and we all adapted to the new rules.”