Kylie Jenner under fire for measly donation for makeup artist's $100k brain surgery

Kylie Jenner received flak over requesting her massive audience to donate to a makeup artist’s brain surgery despite herself estimated to be worth $1billion.

The 23-year-old had requested her followers to donate in the Go Fund Me campaign for Samuel Rauda’s surgery who suffered a car accident.

"May God watch over you and protect you @makeupbysamuel everyone take a moment to say a prayer for Sam who got into an accident this past weekend. And swipe up to visit his families go fund me," she wrote on her Instagram story.

The initial goal was $10,000 and the Keeping Up With the Kardashian’s star donated $5000 to the $6000 that were already pledged, bringing it to over its goal, which many were not aware of.

Following her public request, the sum to be raised ballooned to over $100,000, leaving critics questioning over what was a measly donation from her side.

The reality TV star was lambasted on Twitter for not doing enough, despite the success of her Kylie Cosmetics empire, for Samuel, who happened to work with her twice in 2015 as a stylist.

One Twitter user commented: "Wait so Kylie Jenner’s make up artist got into a car accident and needed $60k for emergency brain surgery and she asked her fans to donate???? and then only donated $5,000 when she’s a literal billionaire?"

"No way billionaire Kylie Jenner opened a Go Fund Me for her stylist??? sis how about you GO FUND HIM," another user wrote.

"Kylie Jenner makes almost half a million dollars everyday and she is still asking her relatively poor fans to pay for her friends $60,000 medical bills? Eat the rich," a third wrote.