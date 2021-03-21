Janhvi Kapoor melts fans' hearts with touching memory of late mother Sridevi

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
B-Town diva Janhvi Kapoor left fans gushing after she shared a fond memory that involved her late mother Sridevi.
The star took to Instagram in a Q&A session with her fans and answered some of their queries.
One fan in particular asked what her favourite memory of traveling was to which she said: "Road tripping around the South of France a couple of years ago."
With that she shared an adorable photo of her late mother having her arms wrapped around Janhvi's father Boney Kapoor in a loving embrace.
It is pertinent to mention that the actress had passed away in Dubai in February 2018 after suffering a massive heart attack.
Take a look: