Dia Mirza thinks the youth is more conscious about environment

Dia Mirza hopes the world remembers to save forests on International Day of Forests

B-Town star Dia Mirza's passion for the environment is something that actor is known far and wide for.

The actor spoke out about the environmental causes closest to her heart on International Day of Forests, saying she hopes the world remembers to save forests.

“I truly feel that the younger generation is far more environment conscious. We’ve seen unprecedented citizenship participation on many aspects, in the country and globally,” she told Hindustan Times.

“Days like world forest day is to remind people, global communities, politician and the governments about the emergency and the importance of saving these biodiversity havens,” she said.

“Now human being have altered almost 70 percent of the earth surface and I hope that now more than ever we realise that there is an ecological balance that helps the planet health and along with our health. Everything we need for our survival comes from this ecosystem and that needs to thrive in order for us to survive,” she added.

“There is good work happening . What we can do is to question governments and ensure that policies on paper start reflecting on the ground.”

“There’s much more done to ensure that we’re protecting our natural spaces, forest. We need to also question the fact that why is the budget being slashed for forest department at a time when we should be doing more to protect our forests,” said Mirza.