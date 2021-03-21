Gill provides update on PM Imran Khan, first lady's health

Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife photographed at their Bani Gala residence. Photo: File

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill shared the update that PM Imran Khan and First Lady Bushra Bibi were feeling "comfortable with mild" symptoms of coronavirus.



A day earlier, Dr Faisal Sultan had taken to Twitter to reveal that the prime minister had tested positive for the virus.



The news was immediately followed up with another update that the first lady had also contracted the infection.



"The prime minister and Bushra Bibi are thankful to you all for your good wishes," he told followers on the micro-blogging site.



Gill revealed in the tweet that the prime minister will continue to perform his official duties via video conference today.



PM 'fit and doing well'

After breaking the news that PM Imran Khan had tested positive for the virus, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan had clarified that the premier was "fit and doing well".

"The best advice that we could give him was to stay at home, isolate, and rest," he had said, in view of the fact that the premier only has "mild symptoms".

"We are monitoring his clinical parameters, and medical treatment will be given to him if required," Dr Sultan had said, adding: "Right now, there is no need for any treatment, as such."

Dr Sultan had said the government is in touch with people the premier met over the last few days. "We will be contact tracing everyone and request all the individuals that met him to isolate themselves," he had said.