KARACHI: Indus Hospital CEO Dr Abdul Bari Khan on Saturday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan might have been exposed to coronavirus before he was vaccinated for the virus.



While speaking to Geo News after PM Imran tested positive, Dr Bari Khan said that the premier might have come into contact with someone having COVID-19 symptoms before the vaccination.

"The virus multiples in five to six days," he said.

While responding to another question, Dr Bari said antibodies are developed after a couple of weeks and that's why China's Sinopharm is a double dose vaccine.

"And anyone can be tested positive despite being vaccinated. It is normal and there are such cases that people are infected afterwards," he added.

Dr Bari said the efficacy of vaccines is 80%, 90% and there are chances that those who have gotten the jab may be infected but the intensity of the disease would be mild.

"It is proven that if you are vaccinated you won't be ill severely," he said.

To a question, Dr Bari said because the prime minister is a healthy person he would hopefully recover soon and there won't be severe symptoms.

The premier had spent busy days and visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and attended several meetings at the PM Office.