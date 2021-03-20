Amitabh Bachchan touches on ‘gratefullness’ after FIAF win in new note

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan recently took to social media to showcase his most recent FIAF award win.



The actor penned the note over on Instagram, right alongside a picture of him at the event.

In the caption he wrote, “I am deeply honoured to have been conferred with the 2021 FIAF Award. Thank you to FIAF and to Martin Scorsese and Christopher Nolan for bestowing the award on me in the ceremony today.”

“Our commitment to the cause of saving India’s film heritage is unshakeable and Film Heritage Foundation will continue its efforts to build a nationwide movement to save our films.”

