Fri Mar 19, 2021
Bollywood

Web Desk
March 19, 2021

Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif looks gorgeous during 'Rickshaw ride'

Bollywood

Web Desk
Fri, Mar 19, 2021

Katrina Kaif's younger sister Isabelle Kaif on Friday treated her fans with a couple of new pictures. 

 Isabelle  looked breathtakingly beautiful in the latest photos that she posted with a caption that read, "If I was a rickshaw wali this is how I’d look for sawaris."

On the work front, Isabelle Kaif recently  appeared  in  "Time To Dance" opposite  Sooraj Pancholi.

Directed by  Stanley D'Costa, the film   revolves around the life of a dancer girl who meets and falls in love with a youngster.


