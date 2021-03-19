close
Fri Mar 19, 2021
Pakistan

Web Desk
March 19, 2021

Coronavirus positvity ratio in Karachi moves up to 5.16%

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Mar 19, 2021
Motorists riding motorbikes along a street wear facemasks as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus, in Karachi on October 29, 2020. — AFP/Files

The Sindh Health Department on Friday said Karachi's coronavirus  positvity ratio has moved up to 5.16% as the country grapples with the third wave of the pandemic.

In the report, the province's heath department said the port city recorded 137 cases in the last 24 hours, with the country recording 40 deaths and 3,449 cases overall.

Karachi's District East    has reported 61,382 infections  and 1,173 deaths. In District South, 45,763 cases have been recorded, and 597 have succumbed to the virus.

District Central has recorded 25,741 cases and 827 deaths, District Malir 15,065 cases and 213 deaths, District Korangi 14,889 cases and 484 deaths, while District West has reported 14,486 cases and 389 deaths.

