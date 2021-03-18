Kajol opens up about why she endorses OTT platforms as an actor

Bollywood star Kajol has made her mark in the industry in the past three decades with her films hitting theaters.

However, with the coronavirus pandemic changing the dynamics of the film industry in the past year, the Dilwale star too had to toy with the concept of OTT releases.

Speaking about her experience with OTT for the film Tribhanga, Kajol said to Hindustan Times: “It is very freeing as an actor to do a something for an OTT platform.”

“There are lots of things you don’t have to worry about. And yes there are a lot of things that you have to worry about. But the former outweighs the latter,” she continued.

She also believes the platform has more room for experimentation: “There are lots of things that you can talk about and discuss. There are more things than worrying about you know whether it is offending somebody or not. There are a lot of issues that you can talk about.”