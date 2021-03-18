AFP file photo of a man travelling wearing maks with their goods.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s positivity rate has climbed up to 7.8% on Thursday, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The development comes amid a constant surge in virus cases that has raised concerns among health professionals regarding the third wave of coronavirus

According to the daily data issued by the NCOC, the country has reported over 61 deaths during the past 24 hours taking the total death tally to 13,717.

About 44,377 coronavirus tests were conducted during the past 24 hours out of which 3,495 came back positive, taking the positivity rate to 7.8%.



Moreover, the number of active coronavirus patients in the country stands at 24,592 as of today.

The health authorities have urged people to strictly practice standard operating procedures (SOPs) in order to control the coronavirus situation.

Keeping in view the rising numbers, the health authorities have re-imposed COVID-19 restrictions in the country that were lifted last month due to a surge in cases while educational institutes have been closed in several cities of the Punjab and KP.