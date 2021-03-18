Yami Gautam details future career goals ‘between all mediums’

Actor Yami Gautam recently sat down for a chat and got candid about her future career goals and the industry balance she aims to achieve with booming projects down south.

The actor got candid about her burning career goals during an interview with the Bombay Times.

There she was quoted saying, “I have always said that I want to balance between all mediums and across all the languages. I would like to explore a lot, especially in these times with the kind of content that is coming our way.

“Right now, I am slightly occupied with my Hindi projects. But I am on a lookout for sure. Personally, I love watching regional films.”