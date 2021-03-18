close
Thu Mar 18, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
March 18, 2021

Yami Gautam details future career goals ‘between all mediums’

Bollywood

Web Desk
Thu, Mar 18, 2021
Yami Gautam details future career goals ‘between all mediums’

Actor Yami Gautam recently sat down for a chat and got candid about her future career goals and the industry balance she aims to achieve with booming projects down south.

The actor got candid about her burning career goals during an interview with the Bombay Times.

There she was quoted saying, “I have always said that I want to balance between all mediums and across all the languages. I would like to explore a lot, especially in these times with the kind of content that is coming our way.

“Right now, I am slightly occupied with my Hindi projects. But I am on a lookout for sure. Personally, I love watching regional films.”

Latest News

More From Bollywood