Emma Watson says Tom Felton's rejection ‘still breaks her heart’

Emma Watson admitted to having a crush on Tom Felton owing to his ‘bad boy’ charm

Acclaimed British actors Emma Watson and Tom Felton have drawn closer after spending years together on the sets of the Harry Potter films.

The costars may have made headlines together, but their relationship remains platonic, regardless of what the tabloids suggest.

However, there were some romantic feelings involved from Watson’s side who previously admitted to having a crush on Felton owing to his ‘bad boy’ charm.

The Little Women actor revealed during her interview on The Jonathan Ross Show that she was heartbroken and still is a bit after finding out Felton saw her as a ‘little sister.’

“Between the ages of 10 and 12, I had a really terrible crush on Tom Felton. We love a bad guy, and he was a few years older, and he had a skateboard, and that just did it really. (Tom) used to do tricks on it,” she said.

“He was so cool. He totally knew [I had a crush]. And the thing is, he’d turn and go, ‘Oh, I see her in a younger sisterly way.’ And it just broke my heart,” she said, adding: “Still does.”