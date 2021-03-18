Oscar-nominated short film will leave you silently sobbing with tears

American 2D animated short film “If Anything Happens I Love You”, which is one of the most viewed movies on Netflix, has been nominated for the Academy Awards in the Best animated short film category.



The short movie within its first week received millions of views. It also went viral on the social media platform TikTok.

Written and directed by Will McCormack and Michael Govier, the 12-minute short film unfolds the story of the bereaved parents as they grieve the death of their daughter. The deceased little girl’s father and mother are seen struggling to cope with the acute pain and anguish.

The little girl was shot down during a gun rampage at her school.

The masterpiece short film has no dialogue. It is simply sketch-based animation with the song “1950”. The classic short movie “If Anything Happens I Love You” that has become a sensation over TikTok can hardly be watched without tears in the eyes.

The film was released on Netflix on November 20, 2020, under Gilbert Films and Oh Good Productions.

Talking to local media, Will McCormack said, “The movie exploded virally on TikTok. My niece called me a couple of days after the movie came out and she said, Uncle Will, your movie's trending on TikTok. And I was like I don't-- that means nothing to me. I have no idea what you're talking about. I don't have TikTok on my phone. I don't know what it is.”

He continued to day, “She said, well, download it. I downloaded TikTok, and it had a couple million views.”

The emotional short movie was receiving a lot of positive reactions from viewers especially children who film themselves along with the movie with most of them bursting into tears.

Will McCormack said he noticed that there were kids all over the world-- people of all ages, but mainly kids who were filming themselves before the movie, during the movie, and then after the movie.

“And they were all showing up and being vulnerable and crying and availing themselves to this story. And it was surreal to be a storyteller and watch people watch your story in real time. Like I don't know that that had ever happened,” he added.

Watch the official trailer of the short film "“If Anything Happens I Love You” here:







