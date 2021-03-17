Sara Ali Khan drops jaws in latest photoshoot

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
B-Town star Sara Ali Khan dropped jaws in her mos recent post on social media.
Taking to Instagram the Coolie No 1 star can be seen putting her best foot forward as she shared photos from a recent photoshoot.
There was no denying that the stunner looked something out of a fairytale as she exuded royal vibes in her ethnic attire.
The 25-year-old was certain to drop jaws as she posed in the black and gold two piece dress.
Take a look: